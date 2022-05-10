NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) to announce sales of $20.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.90 million and the lowest is $17.84 million. NETSTREIT posted sales of $13.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year sales of $83.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.41 million to $100.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $103.94 million, with estimates ranging from $71.69 million to $146.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 0.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $972.82 million, a P/E ratio of 225.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 888.99%.

In related news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

