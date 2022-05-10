Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Purchases 10,000 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $24,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,200,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,992.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neuronetics alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 7,094 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $16,387.14.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 20,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 5,429 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $13,463.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 1,704 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,754.16.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 1,555 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,431.75.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 206 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $595.34.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 33,400 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,192.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $73,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 2,829 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $8,939.64.

On Thursday, March 31st, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 21,893 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,460.07.

Neuronetics stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.31.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 56.39%. The company had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 117.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,762,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 952,291 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,085,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after buying an additional 772,665 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 338.8% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 490,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 846,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 300,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 279,220 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neuronetics (Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.