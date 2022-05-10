Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Purchases 7,094 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 7,094 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $16,387.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,207,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,409,334.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $24,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 5,429 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $13,463.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 1,704 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $4,754.16.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 1,555 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $4,431.75.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 206 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $595.34.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 33,400 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $96,192.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $73,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 2,829 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $8,939.64.

On Thursday, March 31st, Cannell Capital Llc bought 21,893 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,460.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 338.8% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 490,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 378,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 131.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 45,928 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 39.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth $57,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Neuronetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

