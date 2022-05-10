New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN NEN traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $78.00. 1,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $85.00.
About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (Get Rating)
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
