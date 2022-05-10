New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.
NGD opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $851.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.85. New Gold has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.23.
New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. Analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.
