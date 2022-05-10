New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EDU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CLSA upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $10.20 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $148.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,165,000 after buying an additional 36,248,561 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,058,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after buying an additional 29,247,393 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,721,000 after buying an additional 25,962,977 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,189.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,522,000 after buying an additional 23,101,900 shares during the period.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

