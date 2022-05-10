New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Truist Financial

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.56.

Get New Relic alerts:

NYSE:NEWR opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. New Relic has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $128,648.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,748 shares of company stock valued at $9,245,159. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 36.0% during the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in New Relic by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,434,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,751,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in New Relic by 2,123.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,798 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in New Relic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,671,000 after buying an additional 28,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.