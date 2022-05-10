New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded New Residential Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 800,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

