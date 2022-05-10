New Work (OTC:XINXF) Given New €222.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

New Work (OTC:XINXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €251.00 ($264.21) to €222.00 ($233.68) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised New Work from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.
XINXF remained flat at $$242.05 on Tuesday. New Work has a 52-week low of $234.73 and a 52-week high of $300.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.05.
New Work SE operates professional networking platforms in Germany and internationally. It operates through B2C, B2B E-Recruiting, and B2B Marketing Solutions & Events segments. The B2C segment serves XING members who use xing.com, XING Jobs, and kununu.com or internations.org to network with other professionals for finding a suitable job, obtaining information about employers, or reading about career-related topics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Work (XINXF)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for New Work Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Work and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.