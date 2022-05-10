New Work (OTC:XINXF) Given New €222.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

New Work (OTC:XINXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €251.00 ($264.21) to €222.00 ($233.68) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised New Work from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get New Work alerts:

XINXF remained flat at $$242.05 on Tuesday. New Work has a 52-week low of $234.73 and a 52-week high of $300.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.05.

New Work SE operates professional networking platforms in Germany and internationally. It operates through B2C, B2B E-Recruiting, and B2B Marketing Solutions & Events segments. The B2C segment serves XING members who use xing.com, XING Jobs, and kununu.com or internations.org to network with other professionals for finding a suitable job, obtaining information about employers, or reading about career-related topics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Work Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Work and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.