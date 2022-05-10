NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) will report sales of $110.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.09 million. NewAge reported sales of $125.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $457.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.11 million to $466.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $487.42 million, with estimates ranging from $468.37 million to $506.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NewAge.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.33. NewAge has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.
NewAge Company Profile (Get Rating)
NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.
