NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) will report sales of $110.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.09 million. NewAge reported sales of $125.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $457.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.11 million to $466.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $487.42 million, with estimates ranging from $468.37 million to $506.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NewAge.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 127.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 338,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 189,189 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in NewAge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewAge by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,749,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39,146 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,774 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.33. NewAge has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

