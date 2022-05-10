Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Set at $79.52 by Fundamental Research

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) has been given a $79.52 price target by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.41. 561,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,963,778. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.84. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $33,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,333. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after purchasing an additional 387,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,502,465,000 after purchasing an additional 616,798 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,793 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,167 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.