Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS.

Shares of NXST traded up $6.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.37. 7,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,467. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $192.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.74.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

NXST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 7,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $1,420,663.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,014,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,467 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,001.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.