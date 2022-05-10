NextEra Energy (NEE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) in the last few weeks:

4/25/2022 – NextEra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $88.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – NextEra Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – NextEra Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/20/2022 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – NextEra Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – NextEra Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy — through solid execution of organic projects and strategic acquisitions — is on course to achieve long-term growth objectives. NextEra currently has a lot of renewable projects in its backlog and the number is rising every quarter, which is aiding NextEra to reduce emissions. The merger of Gulf Power and FPL further strengthens NextEra’s position in Florida. Improving Florida economy and NEE’s reliable energy services is expanding its customer volume in every quarter. NextEra has ample liquidity to meet the current debt obligations. NextEra Energy’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, nature of its business is subject to complex federal, state and other regulations. Unfavorable weather conditions and an increase in supply costs adversely impact earnings.”

3/22/2022 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.04. The company had a trading volume of 466,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,543,429. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.52 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 53,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

