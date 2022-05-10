NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect NextGen Healthcare to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,899.90, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $21.87.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $74,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,507.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $676,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,551 shares of company stock worth $2,896,091. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

