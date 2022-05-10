Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Insider Eric Peter Radzak Acquires 1,000 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) insider Eric Peter Radzak acquired 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.13 per share, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,585.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $79.12 on Tuesday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.23.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 25.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

NCBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 72.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $516,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 18.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $1,106,000. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicolet Bankshares (Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.