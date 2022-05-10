Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLSN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nielsen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58. Nielsen has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.42.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

Nielsen declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nielsen news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 10,510,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $286,944,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,497,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 10,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 217.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

