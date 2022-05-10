Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.81-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nielsen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NLSN traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

Nielsen declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 10,510,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $286,944,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,968,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1,010.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,156,000 after buying an additional 5,064,714 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,587,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,551,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,499,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 676,019 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 796,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 187,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,688 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

