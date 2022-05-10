Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.81-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.

Shares of NLSN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922,092. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 17.52%.

Nielsen announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NLSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nielsen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 10,510,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $286,944,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 78,497,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1,010.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,156,000 after buying an additional 5,064,714 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Nielsen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,587,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,551,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,499,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 676,019 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 796,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 187,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Nielsen by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

