NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $111.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.85. The company has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

