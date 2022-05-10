Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

NKLA stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nikola has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $19.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Nikola’s quarterly revenue was up 1899900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nikola by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Nikola by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

