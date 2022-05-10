Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.77 billion-$13.77 billion.

Nintendo stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 506,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,422. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $52.88 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTDOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nintendo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nintendo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nintendo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.23.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.