Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Noah has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Get Noah alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33. Noah has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noah by 23.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Noah by 205.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Noah by 141.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Noah in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Noah by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.