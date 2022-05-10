Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Noah has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.
Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33. Noah has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.34.
Noah Company Profile (Get Rating)
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noah (NOAH)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.