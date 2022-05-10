Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Nomad Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Cormark currently has a “Tender” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NSR. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 target price on Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Haywood Securities reiterated a “tender” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Royalty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.53.

Nomad Royalty stock opened at C$9.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.23. The company has a market cap of C$597.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Nomad Royalty has a 12 month low of C$7.34 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$17.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is -406.03%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

