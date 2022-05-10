Nomura Upgrades Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) to “Buy”

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GT. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

