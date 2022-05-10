Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) PT Lowered to 202.00 at UBS Group

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from 271.00 to 202.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA (Get Rating)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.

