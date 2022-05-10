Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.44 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $15.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.17 billion to $16.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

