Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $309.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $134,586,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 690.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,966,000 after acquiring an additional 343,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC opened at $249.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.48. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

