Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 9.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4653 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

