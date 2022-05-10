North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE NRT opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $156.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.72.

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.55% and a return on equity of 4,708.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

