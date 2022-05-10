Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.75.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.57. 10,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,559. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $102.28 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 137,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

