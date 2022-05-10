Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $436.36.

Shares of NOC opened at $453.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $490.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $915,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,655,000 after buying an additional 99,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

