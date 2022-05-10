Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.50-$25.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.20 billion-$36.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.60 billion.

Several research firms have commented on NOC. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $436.36.

NYSE:NOC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $454.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,654. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $451.85 and a 200-day moving average of $405.00.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,214.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

