Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Mark T. Reitzes Buys 2,050 Shares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $24,866.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NWBI traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,364. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 26.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 72.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

