NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NLOK. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

NLOK opened at $24.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.65. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 371.09% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 543,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after buying an additional 382,233 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 716,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,519,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,826,000 after purchasing an additional 309,600 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth about $1,477,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

