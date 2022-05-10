Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The company had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.46.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NCLH. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.