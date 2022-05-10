Norwest Energy NL (ASX:NWE) Insider Buys A$29,999.97 in Stock

Norwest Energy NL (ASX:NWE – Get Rating) insider Iain Smith purchased 909,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.97 ($20,833.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Norwest Energy NL engages in the exploration of hydrocarbon resources in Australia. It owns 20% interest in EP368; 22.22% interest in EP426 license; and 25% working interest in TP/15 license located in Australia. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

