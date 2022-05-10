NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

NOV has been the topic of several research reports. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,235 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,050,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,433,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 625.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NOV has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.06.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOV will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NOV’s payout ratio is -41.67%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

