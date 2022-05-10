NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Griffin Securities raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NOV by 38.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NOV by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,492,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $182,822,000 after acquiring an additional 299,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NOV by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,540,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,170,000 after buying an additional 293,623 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the third quarter valued at about $79,050,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in NOV by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 5,487,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,892,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.90.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOV will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.67%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

