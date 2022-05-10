Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.16 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.69 to $0.73 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.59. 3,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,561. Novanta has a twelve month low of $116.29 and a twelve month high of $184.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,144,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Novanta by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Novanta by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
