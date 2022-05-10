Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.16 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.69 to $0.73 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.59. 3,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,561. Novanta has a twelve month low of $116.29 and a twelve month high of $184.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,144,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Novanta by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Novanta by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

