Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69 to $0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million to $213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.26 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.69-$0.73 EPS.

NASDAQ NOVT traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.81. 3,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,561. Novanta has a 1-year low of $116.29 and a 1-year high of $184.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Novanta by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Novanta by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

