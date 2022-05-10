Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. Novanta’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Novanta updated its Q2 guidance to $0.69 to $0.73 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.69-$0.73 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $115.27. The company had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,561. Novanta has a 52-week low of $116.29 and a 52-week high of $184.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
NOVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
