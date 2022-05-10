Novartis (NVS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Novartis (NYSE: NVS) recently:

5/9/2022 – Novartis was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/6/2022 – Novartis had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 90 to CHF 94.

4/28/2022 – Novartis had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 85 to CHF 88.

4/27/2022 – Novartis had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from CHF 85 to CHF 88. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Novartis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Novartis has a strong and diverse portfolio. Solid momentum in key brands like psoriasis drug Cosentyx, cardiovascular drug Entresto, gene therapy Zolgensma, the oncology portfolio and the launch of Kesimpta continue to boost performance. The launch of additional drugs like Pluvicto, Piqray, Leqvio and Mayzent and the label expansion of key drugs should also aid performance. The pipeline progress is impressive, and the company has some promising candidates. However, the Sandoz division continues to affect the overall business due to pricing pressures. The strategic review (retaining the business to separation) of Sandoz is progressing, and an update is expected by the end of 2022. Generic competition for key drugs and pipeline setbacks also pose concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

4/14/2022 – Novartis had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from CHF 80 to CHF 85.

4/8/2022 – Novartis had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from CHF 84 to CHF 85.

3/31/2022 – Novartis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Novartis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Novartis has a strong and diverse portfolio. Solid momentum in key brands like psoriasis drug Cosentyx, cardiovascular drug Entresto, gene therapy Zolgensma, the oncology portfolio and the launch of Kesimpta continue to boost performance. The launch of additional drugs like Pluvicto, Piqray, Leqvio and Mayzent and the label expansion of key drugs should also boost performance. The pipeline progress is impressive, and the company has some promising candidates. However, the Sandoz division continues to affect the overall business due to pricing pressures. The strategic review (retaining the business to separation) of Sandoz is progressing, and an update is expected by the end of 2022. Generic competition for key drugs and pipeline setbacks also pose concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.30. 92,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,777. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.99. The company has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3,631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after purchasing an additional 704,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

