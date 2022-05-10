Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The business had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Novavax updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Novavax stock opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average is $113.53. Novavax has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $277.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Novavax from $250.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.14.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after buying an additional 53,766 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Novavax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Novavax by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 29,731 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Novavax by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

