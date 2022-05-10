NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $6.57. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.52%.

NRG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.