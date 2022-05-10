Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

NUVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $926.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.70. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,457,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,561,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,799,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

