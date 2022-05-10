Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) PT Raised to $21.00 at HC Wainwright

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 17th.

NVCT traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.85. 508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,644. Nuvectis Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.03.

In related news, CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,650 over the last quarter.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of targeted small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NXP800, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the Heat Shock Factor 1 pathway, a signaling pathway in the initiation and progression of various cancers; and NXP900 program, an oral small molecule designed to inhibit the SRC and YES1 kinases.

