Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE NVG opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVG. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

