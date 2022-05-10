Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE NUW opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUW. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

