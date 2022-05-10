Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 1st

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:JRO opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 111,242 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

