Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

